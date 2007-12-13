‘Naked Chef’ Oliver Back on Food Network
By Alex Weprin
British import Jamie Oliver, who earned the nickname “The Naked Chef” due to his simple ingredients and cooking style, will return to Food Network with a new daytime show, Jamie at Home.
Food will promote the show with a special preview episode Jan. 6 at 10 p.m., following a new edition of The Next Iron Chef in which Oliver is the challenger, facing off against Mario Batali.
The show will move to its normal time slot of Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. beginning Jan. 12, where it will join Food’s “In the Kitchen” programming block.
"Jamie Oliver has always been a Food Network fan favorite, and we are so excited to have a new series that showcases his easily accessible cooking style and his exuberant personality," senior vice president of programming and production Bob Tuschman said in a statement.
