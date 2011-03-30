Nail Memorial Services Set

Both services have now been set for Communications Daily and former B&C media reporter "Tack" Nail, 82, who died last week from injuries suffered in a fall.

In addition to a memorial service Thursday, March 31 (6:30 p.m.) at the National Press Club, there will be a memorial service April 5 at Arlington National Cemetery, Fort Meyer Chapel.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Dawson "Tack" Nail Memorial Fund at the Library of American Broadcasting, University of Maryland, College Park, Md. (c/o Box 2749 Alexandria VA 22301).