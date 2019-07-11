NAB’s Zamir Ahmed Named VP of Media Relations

Zamir Ahmed, NAB director, media relations, has been promoted to VP of media relations. Ahmed joined the National Association of Broadcasters in 2011 as manager of media relations.

As VP of media relations, Ahmed will “shape messaging for NAB Communications in the public policy arena,” said NAB, and serve as an occasional spokesperson in dealing with the press. He’ll continue to report to Dennis Wharton, NAB executive VP of communications, and will work closely with Ann Marie Cumming, senior VP of communications.

“We’re pleased to reward Zamir for his loyalty to NAB, his intellect and strong work ethic, and his excellent writing skills,” said Wharton. “He’s a terrific asset to our organization and to free and local broadcasting.”

The NAB is an advocacy association for broadcasters in America.

Before joining NAB, Ahmed was deputy press secretary for the House Committee on Small Business. He began his career in Washington as an intern in the office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein in 2008.

Ahmed was a contestant on Jeopardy! in 2014.