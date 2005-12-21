NAB’s Orlando Joins CBS Corp.

John Orlando, executive VP and head of the National Association of Broadcasters’ (NAB) government-relations department, is joining CBS Corp. as the senior VP for CBS Washington. Orlando will oversee the company’s D.C. office and head up its efforts with Congress and the White House.

"Under his leadership, NAB's talented government-relations team has strengthened its well-earned reputation as one of Washington's premiere lobbying organizations,” NAB Joint Board Chairman Bruce Reese, the president/CEO of Bonneville International, said in a statement.

The move marks Orlando’s second tour with CBS. Before joining the NAB in January 2001, he served as CBS’ VP in Washington. Returning to the company “is an opportunity that I simply cannot turn down,” Orlando said in a statement. “I leave NAB knowing that this great trade association is stacked with immensely talented individuals. I will always consider myself part of the NAB family."

Viacom is in the process of splitting its assets into two companies. The CBS Corp. will include the CBS and UPN broadcast networks, Infinity Radio (now called CBS Radio), the Viacom Television Stations Group, Showtime, Paramount Television and King World.