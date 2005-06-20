NAB's 'Mr. Television,' Chuck Sherman, Dies

Charles E. Sherman, former executive VP of TV for the National Association of Broadcasters, died June 18 in Philadelphia (his home town) after a long illness.



"Chuck Sherman was 'Mr. Television' at NAB for nearly 15 years," said NAB President Eddie Fritts."Chuck will best be remembered for helping launch NABEF's Service to America Summit, and for directing the Foundation that has helped many minorities and women advance into leadership ranks of local broadcasting. The NAB family extends our condolences to Elaine and the entire Sherman family."

Sherman, 71, had been with the NAB since 1988, first as VP, television, and from 2002 until 2004 as president of the NAB Education Foundation, which just last week handed out its Service to America awards for public service, a program he created.

The Education Foundation also oversees education and training programs, diversity intitiatives, and First Amendment efforts.

Sherman came well eqipped for both the TV and education aspects of his NAB career.

He served in the Army as a TV and radio announcer, managed two tv stations and one radio (WTRF Wheeling W.Va., and its companion FM and WHOI Peoria), and was chairman of the radio-TV-film department at the University of Wisconsin and as head of the telecommunications department at Indiana University.

As VP or television from 1988, Sherman headed up the association's support and outreach to station members, including help in planning the transition to digital TV.

Chuck is survived by his wife Elaine, two sons, a daughter, and four grandchildren.

Services have already been held, but contributions can be made to the Charles and Elaine Sherman Lectureship Series at Temple University.