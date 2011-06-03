NAB's Knight Heads to Railroad Association
Laurie Knight, executive VP of government relations for
the National Association of Broadcasters, is exiting the trade association for
an SVP post at the Association of American Railroads.
"NAB is in good hands with a solid group of
Government Relations professionals who are in equal numbers Republicans and
Democrats," said NAB President Gordon Smith. "We will conduct an exhaustive
search to identify the very best advocate to lead this talented team."
Knight joined NAB in December 2005 from the National Beer
Wholesalers (NBW) to join her boss, David Rehr, who had moved from the NBW to
head up NAB following the exit of long-time President Eddie Fritts. Rehr
resigned in May 2009.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.