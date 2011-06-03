NAB's Knight Heads to Railroad Association

Laurie Knight, executive VP of government relations for

the National Association of Broadcasters, is exiting the trade association for

an SVP post at the Association of American Railroads.

"NAB is in good hands with a solid group of

Government Relations professionals who are in equal numbers Republicans and

Democrats," said NAB President Gordon Smith. "We will conduct an exhaustive

search to identify the very best advocate to lead this talented team."

Knight joined NAB in December 2005 from the National Beer

Wholesalers (NBW) to join her boss, David Rehr, who had moved from the NBW to

head up NAB following the exit of long-time President Eddie Fritts. Rehr

resigned in May 2009.