NAB’s Ellis to Retire

Dwight Ellis, head of the National Association of Broadcasters’ career center and human-resources development, will retire in February after more than two decades with the trade group.

Ellis oversees NAB’s diversity outreach program, which links college students with television and radio broadcast companies, serves as a liaison to minority and women’s groups, and advocates for minority entrepreneurship in the industry.

NAB credited Ellis with launching scores of broadcasting careers. He also helped create NAB’s Career Center, a free referral service linking broadcasters to culturally diverse, qualified job applicants.

Ellis joined NAB in 1978 and was promoted to VP in 1980. Before joining NAB, he was an administrative assistant to Rep. Cardiss Collins (D-Ill.) and producer/host of an NBC/WRC radio public affairs program in Washington. After leaving NAB, Ellis will launch Dwight Ellis & Associates Ltd., a media and workforce development consultancy.