NAB's Dziedzic Passes Away at 49

National Association of Broadcasters senior VP, business development, David Dziedzic, 49, died Jan. 14 at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. He had brain cancer.

Dziedzic had been in his most recent post with the association since November 2006, responsible for convention exhibit sales, sponsorship, advertising, merchandising and publications.

"David was central to the success of the NAB Show and helped make it one of the top trade show events in the world," said NAB EVP conventions and operations Chris Brown, referring to the annual Las Vegas convention. "He took the association to new levels of achievement through his creative leadership of NAB services and membership development outreach.

Dziedzic joined NAB in 1997 as senior VP, advertising and service following a marketing stint with the Texas Rangers. He was also former director of special events for Major League Baseball.

He is survived by his wife, Diane, and three sons, Charlie, David and Luke. Funeral services will be held Jan. 18 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Vienna, VA.