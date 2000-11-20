NABET strike settled

The National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians and Univision's KMEX-TV Los Angeles reached an agreement last week to end the nearly four-week strike. The union's bargaining committee presented the package to members Wednesday in Culver City, recommending that they accept it.

Both sides were keeping a low profile immediately after the agreement was reached. But sources say that, although the union gained significant advances in compensation, the compromise will give management and NABET shared jurisdiction over technical employees-which means the station can use nonunion employees for some technical work.

The station noted earlier that shared jurisdiction exists under NABET agreements with other Los Angeles stations.