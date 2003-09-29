NABET-CWA Ratifies Contract

Technicians and newswriters at ABC News, ABC Sports, ABC Entertainment and ABC-owned stations will get a 3% pay hike over each of the next four years.

That’s according to a copy of a new contract between ABC and the National

Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians-Communications Workers of

America union.

Nine of the 10 bargaining units voted to approve a new contract, which

NABET-CWA said covers about 2,800 positions.

The only local not to approve it was one covering Los Angeles plant-maintenance workers.

That does not affect the general ratification, however, since each local

ratification stands as its own deal.

The new contract goes through March 31, 2007.

The old one expired May 12 after being extended from March 31 while both

sides concentrated on covering the war in Iraq.

The union’s negotiating committee unanimously recommended that the locals

ratify the master agreement, which was finalized Aug. 7.

The contract also preserves a retirement trust as a defined benefit.

Word out of the CWA Friday was that a conference call negotiation was going on

with the holdout Los Angeles local, and that ABC might give it an extension to revote

the contract Monday.