NABEF taps fellows

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation has

picked the recipients of its "2003 Professional Fellowships" to the NAB's TV- and

radio-management and executive seminars.

Winners will attend either the TV-management seminar July 13-18 at

Northwestern University in Chicago or the radio-executive-development program

July 19-22 at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

TV winners are: Bonnie B. Hunter, WXMI, Grand Rapids, Mich.; Cathy Perron,

professor/director, television program, Boston University College of

Communication; Adriana Sanchez, KECY-TV Yuma, Ariz.; and Antonio Sotelo,

WAWS/WTEV Jacksonville, Fla.

Radio winners are: Merrill (Butch) Charles, WPHR-FM Syracuse, N.Y.; Maxie C.

Jackson III, WEAA-FM Baltimore; Janet LePorin, WBAB/WBLI Long Island, N.Y.; and

Dianne M. Simon, KDRO(AM)/KPOW-FM Sedalia, Mo.