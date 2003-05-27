NABEF taps fellows
The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation has
picked the recipients of its "2003 Professional Fellowships" to the NAB's TV- and
radio-management and executive seminars.
Winners will attend either the TV-management seminar July 13-18 at
Northwestern University in Chicago or the radio-executive-development program
July 19-22 at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
TV winners are: Bonnie B. Hunter, WXMI, Grand Rapids, Mich.; Cathy Perron,
professor/director, television program, Boston University College of
Communication; Adriana Sanchez, KECY-TV Yuma, Ariz.; and Antonio Sotelo,
WAWS/WTEV Jacksonville, Fla.
Radio winners are: Merrill (Butch) Charles, WPHR-FM Syracuse, N.Y.; Maxie C.
Jackson III, WEAA-FM Baltimore; Janet LePorin, WBAB/WBLI Long Island, N.Y.; and
Dianne M. Simon, KDRO(AM)/KPOW-FM Sedalia, Mo.
