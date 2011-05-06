NABEF Names Station Winners

TV stations owned by Hearst, Allbritton, and Post-Newsweek were this year's winners of the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation (NABEF) annual Service to America Awards for public service.



Post-Newsweek's WDIV Detroit is the winner of the Television award for the "totality of its efforts and its commitment to excellence in serving its community." Those include help with tornado relief, food banks, Haiti relief and its "Ruth to the Rescue" consumer initiative, led by reporter Ruth Spencer.



WLKY Louisville (Hearst) won the award for Service to Children for its Wednesday's Child effort to find adoptive parents for special needs kids.



WHTM Harrisburg, Pa. (Allbritton) won the award for Service to the Community for Operation Safe Kids, a program to prevent fires, including helping distribute 50,000 smoke alarms.



The awards will be handed out June 6 at the NABEF Service to America awards dinner in Washington.



NABEF has already announced that actor Jeff Bridges is receiving the 2011 Service to America Leadership Award and Target is getting the Corporate Leadership Award.