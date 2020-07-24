NABEF Honors SC Johnson

SC Johnson has been tapped to receive the 2020 Celebration of Service to America Corporate Leadership Award from the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation.



The award goes to a business outside the broadcasting business that "exemplifies an extraordinary focus on community service and corporate social responsibility."



Since 1937, NABEF points out, the maker of cleaning and other products has given 5% of its pre-tax profits to charity. During the pandemic the company has given millions of dollars in financial support and product donations (more than 300,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, for example).

Michelle Duke of NAB (Image credit: NAB)

“We are thrilled to honor this exemplary company for their dedication, generosity and commitment to serving both local and international communities,” said NAB Leadership Foundation president and NAB chief diversity officer Michelle Duke.



Company chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson is scheduled to accept the award at a televised Celebration of Service to America event that will be available on-air and online starting Aug. 22.