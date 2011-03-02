NABEF Gets Moving With Beyonce

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation (NABEF) is getting ready to bust some moves. The foundation is partnering with Beyonce for the "Let's Move! Flash Workout" initiative to show support for Michelle Obama's "Let's Move" campaign to curb childhood obesity.

The event calls for middle school students around the U.S. to perform a pre-choreographed "Let's Move" dance exercise at 1:42 p.m. on May 3. The event is being produced in partnership with the National Middle School Association, the National School Boards Association and the American Association of School Administrators.

Beyonce has re-written and re-recorded one of her songs and is providing and instructional video demonstrating the "Let's Move! Flash Workout" routine.

"NABEF is proud to assist the First Lady's 'Let's Move!' campaign and supports efforts to address the epidemic of childhood obesity," said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander. "We can think of no greater gift to America than keeping our schoolchildren healthy."

On Wednesday, the First Lady spoke on a conference call with Secretary of Education Arne Duncan and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to discuss advancing the "Let's Move!" program goal of doubling the number of U.S. schools participating in the Department of Agriculture's HealthierUS School Challenge Program.