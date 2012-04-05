NABEF Announces Service to America Award Winners

The NAB Education Foundation (NABEF) announced Thursday the winners of the annual Service to America Awards.

Manship owned KRGV Weslaco (Texas) will receive the Service to America Television Award for "the totality of its efforts and its commitment to excellence in serving its community." The the two other TV winners were Griffin Communications' KWTV/KOTV Oklahoma City for the Service to Children Award and Belo Corp. with the Service to Community Award.

"Local broadcasters' public service efforts reach local communities in ways that other media entities cannot replicate," said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander. "The NAB Education Foundation proudly honors the recipients of this year's Service to America Awards for their unwavering commitment to enhancing the communities they serve."

The winners will be honored at the Celebration of Service to America Awards dinner on Monday, June 11, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Inside Edition host Deborah Norville will serve as Master of Ceremonies.