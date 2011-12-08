NABEF Announces Call for Entries for Service to America Awards
The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation
(NABEF) is now accepting entries for its 14th annual Celebration of
Service to America Awards, held to honor local broadcasters' outstanding community
service.
The Celebration of Service Awards dinner will be held on Monday,
June 11, 2012 at the Washington Convention Center. Categories for the awards
include the Service to America Community Awards for Radio and Television,
Service to Children Awards for Radio and Television and the Service to America
Television Award.
The deadline for entries is March 6, 2012. Go to the NABEF site
for more information on awards criteria and entry rules.
