NABEF Announces Call for Entries for Service to America Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation

(NABEF) is now accepting entries for its 14th annual Celebration of

Service to America Awards, held to honor local broadcasters' outstanding community

service.

The Celebration of Service Awards dinner will be held on Monday,

June 11, 2012 at the Washington Convention Center. Categories for the awards

include the Service to America Community Awards for Radio and Television,

Service to Children Awards for Radio and Television and the Service to America

Television Award.

The deadline for entries is March 6, 2012. Go to the NABEF site

for more information on awards criteria and entry rules.