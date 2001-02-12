NAB Weighs In

NAB has filed a lawsuit challenging an element of the FCC rules requiring satellite TV companies to carry all local TV stations in all markets they serve. Filed Feb. 1 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, the suit takes issue with a provision that allows satellite TV providers to sell individually only the local TV signals subscribers want, rather than bundling all a market's local signals in a package. The Satellite Broadcasting & Communications Association and satellite TV company EchoStar previously filed suits seeking to do away with the rules.