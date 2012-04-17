NAB: Warner Bros.' Rosenblum: "We Are in the Golden Age of TV...Again"

Complete Coverage: 2012 NAB Show

Bruce Rosenblum, president, Warner Bros.

Television Group and office of the president, Warner Bros. Entertainment, argued

that the TV industry was in a new golden age, both in terms of the creativity

of the shows being produced for broadcast and cable, and in terms of the

business.

That came in a wide-ranging

discussion of the state of the TV industry at the NAB Show

Tuesday in Las Vegas with

B&C executive editor Melissa Grego.

"The business has never been better," Rosenblum noted. "Revenue

from international has improved dramatically. The domestic broadcast, cable and

syndication businesses are at a high point and there are new

buyers" in the market like Netflix and Hulu that are boosting the value of

their libraries and new productions.

He

particularly singled out international markets, which now comprises nearly one-third of their revenue, as playing a key role in reducing deficits between the

cost of producing shows and the license fees paid by the networks.

"Even in a

global financial crisis, we have had five years of meaningful increases," to

the point where the revenue "from international more than covers the production

costs of our entire sales of 26 shows," he said.

Rosenblum

also cited the growing importance of digital players like Netflix and Hulu,

which he prefers to call subscription VOD (SVOD) outlets, as a

new distribution channel for library product and new shows.

While

revenues from these outlets remain small compared to their overall business, he

said "it was probably true" that the large Hulu and Netflix deals for CW

content "saved the network."

At the same

time, exposure of the shows on Hulu and Netflix has also helped promote them

and expand their audiences. This has been a net "positive for affiliates as we

have more money to invest in programming," he noted.

Local

broadcast stations are currently probably "the most challenged" part of the TV

industry, Rosenblum noted. "Local ad market was hit the hardest [by the

economy] and amount of competition they face in news and sports has increased."

When asked if

retransmission consent payments might increase the license fees paid for the

studio's content, he said that "Anything that helps create a healthy...business

is good for those of us that produce content."

While most of

the major studios are part of larger media empires that own a major broadcast

network, Rosenblum noted that there were a number of competitive advantages to

being independent. Besides making it easier for them to sell to all the

networks, he also stressed that it has made it easier to attract top talent

because creatives can produce for more than one network. "I like the hand I've

been dealt," he said. "We've gone very well."

Rosenblum

also stressed the growing importance of social media in their marketing

efforts.

"I haven't

seen Facebook and Twitter having an impact yet on what gets selected" by the

networks, he said. "Where Facebook and Twitter can help is when you have shows

that are on bubble. Several shows have gotten renewed [in recent years]

because networks were aware of how much chatter was out there."

Because of

the importance of social media as a marketing tool, he also noted that they

have several full-time executives in the marketing department "to deal with it."