NAB Urges Members To Launch Local Relief Campaigns

The National Association of Broadcasters is encouraging its

members--TV and radio stations and networks--to go beyond the time they have

already committedto a PSA with First Lady Michelle Obama to produce local spots with on-air

talent, which generally means the anchor team, to help out with the crisis in Haiti.





In addition, NAB has declared Feb. 1 as Broadcasters for

Haiti Day," asking stations to roadblock time periods (air programming at

the same time) for fund-raising programming/efforts including phone banks and

telethons.





"The cruel reality of this week's disaster demonstrates

a desperate need for amplified relief efforts, and the outpouring of assistance

from America's

radio and TV stations is already under way," said NAB President Gordon

Smith in a statement. "Broadcasters are uniquely positioned to mobilize

the masses, and working with our disaster relief partners, we can help ease the

suffering of our Haitian neighbors. We urge all stations to participate in

'Broadcasters for Haiti Day.'"



