NAB Taps Stevie Wonder for Service to America Award

Iconic musician and humanitarian Stevie Wonder has been

tapped to receive the National Association of Broadcasters Education

Foundation's 2013 Service to America Leadership Award.

The award recognizes individuals or organizations who have

improved the lives of others through extraordinary public service.

"Stevie Wonder has touched millions of lives worldwide

through his musical genius and through his tireless contributions as a humanitarian,"

said NABEF president Marcellus Alexander in a statement. "It is for his

extraordinary efforts on behalf of those in need that we proudly honor him with

this prestigious award."

Wonder will receive the award June 3 in

Washington.