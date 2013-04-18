NAB Taps Stevie Wonder for Service to America Award
Iconic musician and humanitarian Stevie Wonder has been
tapped to receive the National Association of Broadcasters Education
Foundation's 2013 Service to America Leadership Award.
The award recognizes individuals or organizations who have
improved the lives of others through extraordinary public service.
"Stevie Wonder has touched millions of lives worldwide
through his musical genius and through his tireless contributions as a humanitarian,"
said NABEF president Marcellus Alexander in a statement. "It is for his
extraordinary efforts on behalf of those in need that we proudly honor him with
this prestigious award."
Wonder will receive the award June 3 in
Washington.
