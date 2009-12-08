NAB Taps Keenom For New Position

The National Association of Broadcasters has hired an executive to strenghen its ties with state broadcast associations.



Sue Keenom, who had been running the International Women's Leadership Forum, has been tapped to be senior VP of state associations, a new postition at the trade association. Her first day is Dec. 14., according to NAB.



She reports directly to NAB President Gordon Smith, which will be familiar territory for Keenom. She was a staffer for Smith in his previous role as a two-term Republican senator from Oregon.