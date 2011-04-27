NAB Taps Jeff Bridges For Service Award

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation has tapped Oscar-winner Jeff Bridges to receive its 2011 Service to America Leadership award.



In addition to six Oscar nominations and his win for Bad Blake in Crazy Heart, Bridges is founder of the End Hunger Network and a spokesman for Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign, for which NAB is honoring him.



The Service to America award will be handed out June 6 at NAB's annual Service to America Summit, which also salutes broadcasters for their public service initiatives.



Bridges founded the End Hunger Network in 1983. It works with the entertainment industry and others on the ambitious goal of trying to end childhood hunger in the U.S. by 2015. Among its initiatives have been Live Aid, the U.S. Presidential End Hunger Awards, Primetime to End Hunger, Fast Forward to End Hunger, and Hunger in American film.

"Mr. Bridges' enduring popularity and critical acclaim are a testament to his tremendous talent as an actor," said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander in announcing the award. "He is also a remarkable humanitarian, and it is for his extraordinary efforts in ending childhood hunger in America that we proudly honor him with this prestigious award."

Past Leadership award winners have included Sir Elton John, First Lady Nancy Reagan, Muhammad Ali, President Jimmy Carter, and Queen Noor of Jordan.