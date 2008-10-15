NAB Supports Analog Nightlight Bills

The National Association of Broadcasters TV board has voted to support bills that would allow broadcasters to continue to air emergency alerts and DTV switch information in analog for a few weeks after the DTV transition date of Feb. 17, 2009.

The bills were introduced by Senator John D. Rockefeller (D-W. Va.). and Rep. Lois Capps (D-Calif.). Currently, broadcasters must pull the plug on analog by law.

Following is the text of the resolution, according to NAB:

"By the Television Board of Directors of the National Association of Broadcasters

"We support Congressional action including S. 3663 and H.R. 7013 to provide for a voluntary extension of analog broadcasting beyond the date of February 17, 2009, only to provide additional time for consumers to be educated about the DTV Transition and receive emergency information.

"This voluntary commitment would apply only to stations where the continuation of the analog signal is technically feasible. The NAB will work closely with the FCC in implementing a reasonable program taking into account local stations' technology and market specifics."