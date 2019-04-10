NAB Show: Attendance Reaches 91,460

The National Association of Broadcasters said preliminary registration for the NAB Show convention in Las Vegas was 91,460, down slightly from 92,912 in 2018. The April 6-11 gathering drew attendees from 160 countries and had more than 24,000 registered attendees from outside the U.S.

"Once again, NAB Show is the premier showcase for the latest advancements that are reshaping the world of media, entertainment and technology," NAB EVP of communications Dennis Wharton said in a release. "We thank our exhibitors, program partners and speakers for making NAB Show a must-attend event for content creators, producers and distributors from around the world."

Complete Coverage: NAB Show 2019