NAB Show Adds Multicultural TV, Video Conference

Seeing media companies dealing with an increasingly diverse number of audiences, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced a new one-day conference for its April 16-21 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The Multicultural TV & Video Conference will feature a series of panels and speakers focusing on how broadcasters and other content distributors can best monetize and reach multicultural audiences, via advertising, talent and publicity.

NAB’s bringing out retired boxer Oscar De La Hoya, an Olympic gold medalist and former world champion, to keynote the conference, with the opening session “Rolling With the Punches: Launching New Channels for Diverse Audiences.”

“As our society becomes increasingly multicultural, it creates unique challenges and opportunities for television and video content providers striving to reach diverse audiences in meaningful ways,” said Dennis Wharton, NAB’s executive VP of communications. “We are pleased to present a new conference at NAB Show dedicated to this important issue.”

At least two other conference sessions have been set in stone for the Multicultural TV & Video Conference track:

• “How Do Diverse Voices Matter?” running 10:45-11:45 a.m., with Kelly Edwards, VP of talent development for programming at HBO, Donna Michelle Anderson, president of Planet DMA, and DuJuan McCoy, owner, president and CEO of Bayou City Broadcasting.

• “Getting to Know You: More Research + More Data = More Viewers?” running 2:30-3:15 p.m., with Eliana Murillo, head of multicultural marketing at Google, Carol Hinnant, senior VP of national TV at comScore, and Adriana Waterston, senior VP of insights and strategy at Horowitz Research.

NAB plans on another panel looking at multicultural audiences on second screen devices, and will announce more speakers from broadcast, cable and digital platforms.

The Multicultural TV and Video Conference will be produced by event production company Schramm Marketing Group, with Google as a platinum sponsor.