NAB Senior VP, Conference and Meetings Is Out

A source confirmed that Pam Magnani, formerly senior vice president, conferences and meetings for the National Association of Broadcasters, is no longer with the association, which was first reported by TVNewsday.

She is said to have had a "leading role" in lining up Tim Robbins to speak at the trade group’s convention. The actor's expletive-punctuated speech about the media made quite a splash, drawing good reviews from some attendees, but apparently not with the NAB board.

Robbins was part of an effort to bring in more Hollywood types. Those included the producers of Lost and CSI creator Anthony Zuiker.