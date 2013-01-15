NAB Seeks Entries for Service to America Awards
The National Association of Broadcasters Education
Foundation is seeking entries for its Service to America Awards. The awards are
given annually to broadcasters and individuals for outstanding community
service.
There are awards for Service to Children (radio and TV), Service
to America Community Awards (radio and TV), and a service to America Television
Award. Winners get the recognition, roundtrip airfare to attend the ceremony in
Washington on June 3, and two free tickets to the event.
Entries are due March 15. For more information, visit
the NABEF website.
