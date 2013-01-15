NAB Seeks Entries for Service to America Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters Education

Foundation is seeking entries for its Service to America Awards. The awards are

given annually to broadcasters and individuals for outstanding community

service.

There are awards for Service to Children (radio and TV), Service

to America Community Awards (radio and TV), and a service to America Television

Award. Winners get the recognition, roundtrip airfare to attend the ceremony in

Washington on June 3, and two free tickets to the event.

Entries are due March 15. For more information, visit

the NABEF website.