NAB Schedules TV Fly-In

It’s official: The National Association of Broadcasters will hold a TV-group executive fly-in similar to its radio-group gathering.

The addition was proposed at the NAB’s board meeting in Florida two weeks ago.

The fly-in will be held May 12-13 in Washington, D.C.

The board is moving toward more Washington gatherings to save on transportation costs for NAB staffers while giving broadcasters an opportunity to meet with legislators, regulators and their attorneys.

The fly-in will be chaired by Media General Broadcast Group senior vice president Jim Conschafter.