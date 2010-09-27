NAB Salutes Ward Quaal

The National Association of Broadcasters Monday saluted

former WGN President and Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Famer Ward

Quaal on the news that he had died Friday at a Chicago nursing home. He

was 91.

Quaal was a radio and television pioneer who helped build

Tribune's Chicago stations WGN-AM and WGN-TV into dominant stations in

the market and nationwide. He was also a strong advocate for the

broadcasting industry and its First Amendment rights.

"Free and local broadcasting was built by a handful of

visionary giants, but few stood taller than Ward Quaal. During his long

and storied career, Ward Quaal built WGN into an institution whose

impact extended far beyond Chicago, and he counted

as friends even those who occupied the Oval Office," said NAB President

Gordon Smith. "NAB extends our sympathy to the Quaal family and we

mourn the passing of this broadcast pioneer."

Quaal was a frequent visitor to Washington, attending FCC

proceedings and Hill hearings. "I have always fet that when you are in a

regulated industy, you have to be on top of everything that takes place

in Washington," he once told B&C's Washington

Bureau Chief. "You have to know the FCC and all of the staff, and you

have to have the closest possible contacts on Capitol Hill."

Quaal certainly had some top contacts. He was

instrumental in the broadcaster push to get President Ronald Reagan, a

former broadcaster and Illinois native, to veto a legislative attempt to

reinstate the fairness doctrine, which the FCC had jettisoned

in 1987 as unconstitutional. The doctrine required broadcasters to offer to air opposing sides on controversial issues of public importance.

"Ward Quaal belongs in the pantheon of broadcast leadership along with [RCA's] David Sarnoff, and [CBS'] William Paley and Frank Stanton," said Don West, President of the Library of American Broadcasting and former editor of B&C.