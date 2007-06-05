NAB, RAB Team to Tout Radio To Political Strategists

The National Association of Broadcasters and the Radio Advertising Bureau are teaming up for a first-ever joint pitch to political strategists on the value of radio to help elect their candidate of choice.



The two are sponsoring a seminar June 6 in Washington on how to use targeted radio formats to reach listeners in what they are labeling "audio neighborhoods."



NAB argues that radio listeners are "emotionally connected to their stations" which it says gives political strategists "an avenue to reach and communicate with specific groups of voters in a relevant and receptive environment."



It is the first joint venture between the national broadcasters association and the radio ad sales group.



