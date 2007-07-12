NAB Promotes Wiley and Knight

The National Association of Broadcasters has named executive VP government relations Doug Wiley to a new post of EVP of administration and agencies.They also slotted Laurie Knight to head up Capitol Hill relations.



Wiley joined NAB in April 2006 from the Electronics Industries Alliance.

Succeeding Wiley as EVP of government relations and the point person on Capitol Hill is Knight, who had been senior VP of government relations. Knight joined NAB in 2005. She is former legislative director for Rep. Jim Turner (D-Tex.) and worked for David Rehr at the National Beer Wholesalers Association.

In addition, Robin Oxford, who also worked at the National Beer Wholesalers and the NAB before leaving to work for in Texas, has rejoined NAB as director of state association and membership outreach. Meredith Long, manager of government relations, will become director of congressional and membership outreach.

Wiley will be the association's point man with cabinet members, the FCC (where his father, Dick Wiley, was once chairman), the Department of Commerce, the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, and other federal agencies.