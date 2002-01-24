NAB offers members health benefits

The National Association of Broadcasters is offering medical, dental and

vision plans to TV stations with as few as two employees, the association said

Thursday.

For medical care, the NAB is offering stations the American Media Benefits

Plan, which gives them a choice between six separate benefits packages: four

'preferred-provider' options and two 'limited benefit' options.

The NAB also has discounted dental and visual plans available.

Interested NAB members should call Jim Birchfield, director of member

services, at 202-429-5492.