NAB names TV board candidates

The National Association of Broadcasters has released the list of candidates

for its TV board.

Ballots go out Jan. 7 and are due back Jan. 24.

The nine candidates for the six at-large seats are incumbents Madelyn Bonnot,

Emmis Communications Corp., Indianapolis; Michael Fiorile, Dispatch Broadcast Group, Columbus,

Ohio; Alan Frank, Post-Newsweek Stations Inc., Detroit; Patrick Mullen, Tribune Broadcasting,

Chicago; and new faces J. David Davis, WPVI-TV Philadelphia; Mike Harding,

WGBA-TV Green Bay, Wis.; Jere Pigue, WCTV-TV Tallahassee, Fla.; Ed Quinn, McGraw-Hill Cos. Inc.,

San Diego; and Denise Rolfe, Pegasus Communications Corp., Bala Cynwyd,

Pa.