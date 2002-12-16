NAB names TV board candidates
The National Association of Broadcasters has released the list of candidates
for its TV board.
Ballots go out Jan. 7 and are due back Jan. 24.
The nine candidates for the six at-large seats are incumbents Madelyn Bonnot,
Emmis Communications Corp., Indianapolis; Michael Fiorile, Dispatch Broadcast Group, Columbus,
Ohio; Alan Frank, Post-Newsweek Stations Inc., Detroit; Patrick Mullen, Tribune Broadcasting,
Chicago; and new faces J. David Davis, WPVI-TV Philadelphia; Mike Harding,
WGBA-TV Green Bay, Wis.; Jere Pigue, WCTV-TV Tallahassee, Fla.; Ed Quinn, McGraw-Hill Cos. Inc.,
San Diego; and Denise Rolfe, Pegasus Communications Corp., Bala Cynwyd,
Pa.
