NAB names three new veeps

The NAB promoted three new vice presidents on Tuesday.

Dianna Babb Coleman becomes vice president of NAB Television membership. Coleman has been at the NAB since 1984 and has been director of TV membership since 1995. Coleman organizes activities for NAB's TV members, with particular focus on the NAB's annual Futures Summit in Monterey, Calif., which showcases new technologies and business opportunities for broadcasters.

David Gunzerath becomes vice president of NAB's research and planning department. Gunzerath joined the association in 1999, after nine years at TV Guide, where held research and management positions and wrote a national column on programming and ratings.

Joanie Heavy becomes vice president of personnel and benefits. She also joined the association in 1999. Prior to that, she served as director of human resources for the Friends of the National Zoo, and as human resource director for The May Co. - Paige Albiniak