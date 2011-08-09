NAB Names Ornelas Chief Operating Officer

The National Association of Broadcasters has named Christopher Ornelas chief operating officer. Ornelas is former chief counsel on comunications and technology for then-Senator Gordon Smith (R-Ore.), now NAB President.

NAB has also named Joy Whitlow chief financial officer. She had been VP and controller since joining the association in July 2009.

Ornelas' resume includes D.C.law firm Wilkinson Barker. Whitlow, a CPA, had prefviously been budget manager at noncoms WETA-TV Washington and WGBH-TV Boston.