NAB Names New VP, Communications

Ann Marie Cumming, a media relations consultant to the National

Association of Broadcasters who has been managing the NAB convention press

room, has been named VP, communications.

She succeeds Kris Jones, who exited this week to joinNews Corp,'s Washington office.

Cumming is a former full-timer at NAB, having joined the

government relations department in 1994 after serving as a staffer to

Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont. She moved to the

communications side, where she served as director of media relations.