NAB Names New VP, Communications
Ann Marie Cumming, a media relations consultant to the National
Association of Broadcasters who has been managing the NAB convention press
room, has been named VP, communications.
She succeeds Kris Jones, who exited this week to joinNews Corp,'s Washington office.
Cumming is a former full-timer at NAB, having joined the
government relations department in 1994 after serving as a staffer to
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont. She moved to the
communications side, where she served as director of media relations.
