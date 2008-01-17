NAB Names New Government-Relations Staffers

The National Association of Broadcasters named two new government-relations staffers.

Erin Dozier joined the trade group as associate general counsel in the legal and regulatory-affairs department and Myra Dandridge was named director, government relations.

Dandridge joined the NAB one year ago as director of public affairs for the DTV Transition and will continue to head up congressional outreach. She is former communications director for the Congressional Black Caucus.

Dozier comes from the communications regulatory practice of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton in Washington, D.C., and before that worked at the Federal Communications Commission's Media Bureau.