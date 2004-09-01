NAB Names New General Counsel

FCC veteran Jane Mago is replacing Jack Goodman as general counsel of the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB said today.

Mago, who was general counsel of the FCC from 2001 to 2003, has most recently been of the FCC Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis. She exits after 26 years with the FCC, where her stint included advising to three commissioners and working on such issues as children's TV and indecency.



Mago’s appointment allows Marsha MacBride, NAB’s legal and regulatory affairs chief, to have a general counsel of her own choosing.

MacBride beat out Goodman for the chance to replace Jeff Baumann when he retired early this year. MacBride and Mago worked together extensively during their years at the FCC while serving FCC Chairman Michael Powell in a variety of staff positions. Before joining NAB, MacBride was Powell’s chief of staff. During his years at NAB, Goodman is credited for playing a key role winning TV stations’ right for cable carriage and deregulation of local TV and radio ownership limits.

Goodman, who had been SVP and general counsel, joined the association in 1990. Before that he was a partner at Pierson, Ball & Dowd.

Mago got a B.A., M.A. and J.D. from the State University of New York, Buffalo. She is a member of the New York State Bar and, not surprisingly, the Federal Communications Bar Association.

Back at the FCC, Linda Blair, deputy chief of the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau and deputy director of the FCC’s Homeland Security Policy Council (HPSC), will be acting chief of plans and policy.

