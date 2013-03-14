NAB Names Director of Government Relations

Shawn Donilon has joined the National Association of

Broadcasters as director of government relations, reporting to executive VP

Kelly Cole.

Donilon succeeds Matt Everson, who exited last year to join

a consulting firm, according to the association.

Donilon previously served as legislative

director and counsel to Rep. Charles Bass (R-N.H.), a member of the House

Energy and Commerce Committee who lost his reelection bid last October.