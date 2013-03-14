NAB Names Director of Government Relations
Shawn Donilon has joined the National Association of
Broadcasters as director of government relations, reporting to executive VP
Kelly Cole.
Donilon succeeds Matt Everson, who exited last year to join
a consulting firm, according to the association.
Donilon previously served as legislative
director and counsel to Rep. Charles Bass (R-N.H.), a member of the House
Energy and Commerce Committee who lost his reelection bid last October.
