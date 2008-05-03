NAB Knocks 'Localism' Rules

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) says the FCC's localism proposals are based on faulty premises, are unnecessary and, if passed, could decrease, not increase, public service to communities. Some of the regulations, it argued, could even have devastating consequences for broadcasters.

In its filing with the FCC last week, the NAB said the commission has no basis for "turning back the clock" to regulations from an "analog era." The trade association was among several broadcast groups responding to the FCC proposals, which could require stations to form a community advisory group, and keep their stations staffed 24 hours a day, among other changes.