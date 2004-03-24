Trending

NAB Issues 'Dry Prom' Primer

The National Association of Broadcasters has issued its latest Celebration Prom Graduation Guide to TV and radio stations.

The guide provides tips for broadcasters on how to work with their communities and law enforcement to help prevent underage drinking. Tips include taping ride-alongs with police and interviewing officers.
The guide also includes various PSA scripts and a list of resources. NAB has been issuing the guide for over 20 years.