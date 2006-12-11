NAB Honors Elton John

Citing his work fighting HIV/AIDS, the National Association of Broadcasting Education Foundation will give its Leadership Award to Sir Elton John.



John launched his Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992, spurred by the death of teenager Ryan White from AIDS contracted from a blood transfusion. "The NAB Education Foundation is proud to honor Sir Elton for his extraordinary dedication to eradicating this insidious disease," said NAB President David Rehr in a release announcing the pick.



John will be saluted June 11 at the NAB's Service to America summit in Washington.