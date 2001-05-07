NAB to honor local stations' public service

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation will hand out awards to four local broadcasters at its annual Celebration of Service to America dinner on June 11 in Washington, D.C.

A TV and radio station each will win "Partnership" and "Friend in Need" awards, honoring their involvement with their local communities. KSTP-FM in St. Paul, Minn., owned by Hubbard Radio, receives a Friend in Need award for organizing volunteers after tornadoes destroyed approximately 41 homes in the area. Emmis Communications' KRQE in Albuquerque, N.M., also takes home that award for its contributions when wildfires burnt through some 47,000 neighboring acres and 200 homes.

Susquehanna Communications' KFOG-FM in San Francisco gets a Partnership award for its long-term work selling CDs of "Live from the Archives," which has raised $1.5 million for the Bay Area Food Bank since 1994. Similarly, Hearst Argyle's WBAL-TV in Baltimore has worked with the Maryland Food Bank for the past 11 years, collecting over 10 million pounds of food for the hungry and also receives a Partnership award.

- Paige Albiniak