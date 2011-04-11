NAB: Fritts Feted forDistinguished Service

Complete NAB 2011 Coverage

If the scores of standing attendees in the rear of the

Hilton ballroom were any indication, attendees are out in full force for the NAB

show in Las Vegas this year. NAB

President/CEO Gordon Smith thanked the crowd for making it to Vegas, and

thanked former NAB president Eddie Fritts

for his lifetime of service to the broadcasting industry.

Winner of this year's distinguished achievement award,

Fritts implored the broadcasters in the room to stick together on crucial

issues, such as the FCC's aims for spectrum, as well as retransmission consent.

"Broadcasting is a profession of responsibility," he said.

"Public service is ingrained in broadcasters, not by license but by DNA."

As the debate over the best use of broadcast spectrum

continues, Fritts reminded attendees that "there is no communications medium

that's more reliable than broadcasting."

The morning presentation then progressed to the keynotes,

celebrated filmmaker James Cameron and Vince Pace, CEO of production outfit

PACE. Both stressed that 3D programming is key to broadcasting's future.

Showing a pair of 3D highlight reels, ranging from Masters golf from last

weekend and NBA and NFL action, to upcoming Hollywood fare such as Michael

Bay's Transformers, The Three Musketeers and the latest installment of Pirates

of the Caribbean, Cameron and Pace said the onus is on the vendors to make 3D

equipment accessible for users who may be unfamiliar with the technology.

"Everything we've predicted about 3D has come true," said

Avatar director Cameron, "and often ahead of schedule."

Pace said broadcasters' programming is a perfect fit for 3D.

"Broadcasting will be the future," he said, "of 3D."