NAB: Fritts Feted forDistinguished Service
If the scores of standing attendees in the rear of the
Hilton ballroom were any indication, attendees are out in full force for the NAB
show in Las Vegas this year. NAB
President/CEO Gordon Smith thanked the crowd for making it to Vegas, and
thanked former NAB president Eddie Fritts
for his lifetime of service to the broadcasting industry.
Winner of this year's distinguished achievement award,
Fritts implored the broadcasters in the room to stick together on crucial
issues, such as the FCC's aims for spectrum, as well as retransmission consent.
"Broadcasting is a profession of responsibility," he said.
"Public service is ingrained in broadcasters, not by license but by DNA."
As the debate over the best use of broadcast spectrum
continues, Fritts reminded attendees that "there is no communications medium
that's more reliable than broadcasting."
The morning presentation then progressed to the keynotes,
celebrated filmmaker James Cameron and Vince Pace, CEO of production outfit
PACE. Both stressed that 3D programming is key to broadcasting's future.
Showing a pair of 3D highlight reels, ranging from Masters golf from last
weekend and NBA and NFL action, to upcoming Hollywood fare such as Michael
Bay's Transformers, The Three Musketeers and the latest installment of Pirates
of the Caribbean, Cameron and Pace said the onus is on the vendors to make 3D
equipment accessible for users who may be unfamiliar with the technology.
"Everything we've predicted about 3D has come true," said
Avatar director Cameron, "and often ahead of schedule."
Pace said broadcasters' programming is a perfect fit for 3D.
"Broadcasting will be the future," he said, "of 3D."
