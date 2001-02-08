NAB files satellite suit

NAB has filed a lawsuit challenging FCC rules that require satellite TV companies to carry all local TV stations in all markets they serve.

NAB filed its suit this week in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. The Satellite Broadcasters and Communications Association last week filed a similar suit in the Fourth District Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., and satellite TV company EchoStar Communications Corp. filed another suit in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, Colo.

The FCC issued its rules, as required by the Satellite Home Viewer Improvement Act of 1999, last November. - Paige Albiniak