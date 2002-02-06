NAB elects new board
Members of the National Association of Broadcasters have elected new radio
and television boards of directors.
On the radio side, incumbents remaining include Bill Stakelin, president and
chief operating officer of Regent Communications Inc. in Albany, N.Y.; Susanne
Mowbray, vice president and general manager of VerStandig Broadcasting in
Harrisonburg, Va.; Alex Snipe, president and GM of Glory Communications Inc. in
West Columbia, S.C.; Stephen Levet, general sales manager of WCKW AM/FM in
Metairie, La.; Carl Gardner, president of the radio division of Journal
Broadcast Group in Milwaukee; John Barger, president of VictoriaRadio Works in
San Antonio; and Richard Mecham, president of Bonneville Salt Lake Broadcast
Group in Salt Lake City.
New radio board members include Christine Woodward-Duncan, senior VP and
market manager of Emmis Communications Corp.'s WENS-FM/WNOU-FM/WYXB-FM in
Indianapolis; Jerry Hinrikus, VP and GM of EBC Inc. in Salina, Kan.; Rolland
Johnson, chairman and CEO of Three Eagles Communications in Monument, Colo.;
Alan Harris, president of Wagonwheel Communications Corp. in Green River, Wyo.;
and Mac Tichenor, president and CEO of Hispanic Broadcasting Group in Los
Angeles.
On the television side, incumbents remaining are David Barrett, president of
Hearst-Argyle Stations Inc. in New York; Ardyth Diercks, president and GM of
WUSA-TV and senior vice president of Gannett Television in Washington, D.C.; and
John Lansing Sr., senior VP of broadcasting for Scripps Howard Broadcasting Co.
in Cincinnati.
New television board members include Paul Dino Dinovitz, president and GM of
Young Broadcasting Inc.'s KRON-TV in San Francisco; James Keelor, president of
Cosmos Broadcasting Corp., a subsidiary of Liberty Corp., in Greenville, S.C.;
and Jeff Rosser, group VP of television for Raycom Media in Montgomery, Ala.
The new board assembles at the association's summer board meeting in
Washington, D.C., this summer, where it will also elect a new executive
committee.
