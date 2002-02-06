NAB elects new board

Members of the National Association of Broadcasters have elected new radio

and television boards of directors.

On the radio side, incumbents remaining include Bill Stakelin, president and

chief operating officer of Regent Communications Inc. in Albany, N.Y.; Susanne

Mowbray, vice president and general manager of VerStandig Broadcasting in

Harrisonburg, Va.; Alex Snipe, president and GM of Glory Communications Inc. in

West Columbia, S.C.; Stephen Levet, general sales manager of WCKW AM/FM in

Metairie, La.; Carl Gardner, president of the radio division of Journal

Broadcast Group in Milwaukee; John Barger, president of VictoriaRadio Works in

San Antonio; and Richard Mecham, president of Bonneville Salt Lake Broadcast

Group in Salt Lake City.

New radio board members include Christine Woodward-Duncan, senior VP and

market manager of Emmis Communications Corp.'s WENS-FM/WNOU-FM/WYXB-FM in

Indianapolis; Jerry Hinrikus, VP and GM of EBC Inc. in Salina, Kan.; Rolland

Johnson, chairman and CEO of Three Eagles Communications in Monument, Colo.;

Alan Harris, president of Wagonwheel Communications Corp. in Green River, Wyo.;

and Mac Tichenor, president and CEO of Hispanic Broadcasting Group in Los

Angeles.

On the television side, incumbents remaining are David Barrett, president of

Hearst-Argyle Stations Inc. in New York; Ardyth Diercks, president and GM of

WUSA-TV and senior vice president of Gannett Television in Washington, D.C.; and

John Lansing Sr., senior VP of broadcasting for Scripps Howard Broadcasting Co.

in Cincinnati.

New television board members include Paul Dino Dinovitz, president and GM of

Young Broadcasting Inc.'s KRON-TV in San Francisco; James Keelor, president of

Cosmos Broadcasting Corp., a subsidiary of Liberty Corp., in Greenville, S.C.;

and Jeff Rosser, group VP of television for Raycom Media in Montgomery, Ala.

The new board assembles at the association's summer board meeting in

Washington, D.C., this summer, where it will also elect a new executive

committee.