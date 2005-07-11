NAB Creates Dennis PSAs

To assist the American Red Cross in fund-raising for victims of Hurricane Dennis, the National Association of Broadcasters is creating public service announcements for local radio and television stations.

The hurricane, one of the strongest to hit so early in the season, battered the Gulf Coast last weekend, causing millions of dollars in damage and forcing hundreds of thousands of residents to evacuate.

The NAB is offering radio stations 10, 25, and 30-second spots that can be downloaded from the group’s web site.

TV stations will be fed a spot via satellite on July 15. Set to the Simon & Garfunkel classic Bridge Over Troubled Water, broadcasters will be laying down PSAs that advise people to donate to the Red Cross’ Disaster Relief Fund. The TV spots include images of hurricane damage and Red Cross relief efforts.

Local broadcasters can insert details on their local Red Cross chapter information.

