NAB Attendance Up

NAB said Tuesday that its 2007 convention in Las Vegas could boast the third-highest attendance in its history at 108,232 registered, up from 105.046 in 2006.

International participation was at an all-time high, said NAB President David Rehr, at 26,824, up from 25,537 last year. Also at an all-time high were the feet of cable and yards of carpet necessary to essentially build a city--which will be torn down in a week.

There are1,214 credentialed media, down from 1,294 in 2006.

