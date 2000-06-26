NAB asks FCC for DTV help

The NAB television board of directors last week asked the FCC to step in and resolve issues impeding the transition to digital television. "On the [TV board's] behalf, we ask the Commission to take the immediate steps needed to make the digital transition a reality," wrote TV board Chairman Ben Tucker, senior VP of Fisher Television, and Vice Chairman Paul Karpowicz, VP of LIN Television.

Broadcasters are particularly concerned that they have not been guaranteed cable carriage for their digital signals during the transition; that no interoperability standards have been established to successfully connect digital TVs with digital cable systems or digital devices, such as VCRs; and that no digital television receiver standards have been adopted. "Unfortunately, the Commission's response has been delay or periodic calls for voluntary agreements," Tucker and Karpowicz wrote.