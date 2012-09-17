NAB Asks court to Delay Broadcaster Political File Appeal

Broadcasters have asked a federal court to

delay hearing its appeal of the FCC's political file online posting

requirement, suggesting that experience gained from this election cycle will

help it determine how, and if, to proceed. NAB says the FCC and its supporters

are OK with pushing back the schedule.

In

a petition to the U.S. court of Appeals for

the District of Columbia, the NAB asked the court to

defer NAB's opening brief from Oct. 4 to Feb. 15, 2013.

Back

in April, the FCC voted to require the top four affiliates in the top 50markets to start filing their political files online,

which went into effect Aug. 2. Both the FCC and the appeals court rejected

broadcaster requests for stays.

The

FCC still has a petition for reconsideration from broadcast groups before it,

and in asking the court top hold off, NAB points out that the

FCC could act on that, and has also said it would review the results of from

the 200 station postings before it applies that requirement to all other

stations starting in 2014.

"Based

on experience gained during the 2012 election cycle, NAB may conclude that it

is not necessary to proceed with this case," NAB said. And if,

instead, the results reinforce its argument that "requiring television

stations to post the prices for specific advertisements to a public website

immediately after the sales occur will cause serious competitive harm and place

NAB's members at a significant disadvantage to

non-broadcast competitors who are not required to post rate information on the

Internet." the FCC could still act on its petition for reconsideration,

which offered up an alternative where stations would provide aggregate rather

than individual prices.

NAB offered to provide a status report to the

court in January on any "relevant developments."